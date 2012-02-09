UPDATE 2-Mexico's America Movil Q4 profit sinks on weaker peso

* Q4 profit 16.278 bln pesos vs 25.287 bln pesos yr ago

* Revenue up 15 pct at 181.963 bln pesos

* Subscriber gains well below expectations

MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 America Movil, the biggest cell phone company in Latin America, posted a worse-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by higher debt payments and a weaker peso.

The cell phone company owned by Carlos Slim is struggling to get subscribers to adopt profitable mobile internet plans and bundled packages of services even after buying its fixed-line sister company Telmex last year.

Subscriber numbers rose just 304,000 in the fourth quarter, far below analysts' estimates of 7.25 million additions.

This was in part because of a change to how subscriber numbers are calculated to exclude users of prepaid mobiles who did not spend money on their phones during the period.

Slim's America Movil took on more debt in the quarter to finance its Telmex acquisition and two smaller deals, which also weighed on quarterly earnings. It also said the peso fell 11 percent against the dollar in the fourth quarter, compared to the year-earlier period.

America Movil earned 16.278 billion pesos ($1.165 billion) in the October-December period, down from 25.287 billion pesos in the same quarter of 2010.

Analysts had expected the company, owned by tycoon Carlos Slim, to report a profit of 24.279 billion pesos, according to average results from a Reuters survey of five analysts.

America Movil shares, which make up almost one quarter of Mexico's benchmark IPC index, have lost about 10 percent in the last 12 months as Mexican regulators slapped a $1 billion fine on the company and lowered the fees it charges competitors to use its network.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 3.9 percent from the year-earlier period to 65.5 billion pesos, also below analysts' expectation of a 6.9 percent increase.

Revenue rose 15 percent to 181.963 billion pesos.

Before the results were released, America Movil shares closed up 0.13 percent at 15.56 pesos in local trading.