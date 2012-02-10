Mexico's America Movil sees '12 capex $8.5-$9 bln

MEXICO CITY Feb 10 America Movil, the largest cell phone company in Latin America, will spend at least $8.5 billion on improving its infrastructure and other investments this year, executives said on Friday.

Capital expenditure should be around $8.5 to $9 billion in 2012, executives said in a call with analysts.

The company, controlled by Carlos Slim, on Thursday reported a 36 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by higher debt and peso weakness.

The executives said the company expects 14 million to 15 million new mobile customers in 2012.

The company's locally traded shares slipped 0.64 percent to 15.46 pesos per share in early trading while its U.S. stock fell 1.67 percent to $24.12.