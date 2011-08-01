UPDATE 3-Slim's America Movil takes final consolidation step

* America Movil launches offer to absorb Telmex

MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 Billionaire Carlos Slim moved on Monday to bring his whole telecommunications empire under one roof when America Movil launched an offer to buy the rest of fixed-line phone subsidiary Telefonos de Mexico.

America Movil (AMXL.MX) (AMX.N) already owns almost 60 percent of Telmex after a consolidation last year, and is now seeking to take the remaining 40 percent.

Telmex TELMEXL.MX shares ended up 7.69 percent at 10.22 pesos on the news that America Movil will pay a premium for the stock, while shares in America Movil -- which have been battered this year by a battle with regulators -- sank almost 2 percent.

Slim, the world's richest man, has been hit by competition probes into his phone companies over the rates he charges competitors to use his network. One of the biggest blows came in May, when the government crushed Telmex's long-coveted bid to offer television services in Mexico.

The move comes just over a year after America Movil acquired Telmex's international unit and increased its stake in Telmex itself, as the mobile phone giant swallowed the under-performing companies. America Movil said it would de-list Telmex if the bid was successful.

"I think the primary rationale for doing this is that Telmex as a stock has had very little in the way of equity or institutional interest for a while," said analyst Christopher King with Stifel Nicolaus.

He said he did not see any operational changes or issues from the deal, although delisting Telmex shares or shutting down investor relations and corporate finance within the company would cut costs.

Telmex and America Movil officials were not immediately available for further comment.

Shortly after the announcement, AT&T (T.N) said it would sell its Telmex shares and said the America Movil offer would value its stake at around $1.37 billion. According to company data from the end of February, AT&T held 19.4 percent of Telmex's AA shares.

America Movil said it will pay 10.50 pesos ($0.90) a share for Telmex, a premium of 11.1 percent to its share price over the last 30 days.

BUMPS ON THE ROAD

Like other fixed-line phone operators, Telmex has been struggling amid competition from Internet-based call providers and mobile phone companies although its Internet business keeps growing quarter after quarter.

Analyst Valeria Romo from brokerage Monex said the move would be negative for America Movil in the short term but more positive in the future.

"I think it's negative news for America Movil, which already owned 59 percent of Telmex ... America Movil would absorb the whole loss that Telmex carries," she said.

"In the long term being the full owner of Telmex will mean it can exploit 4G technology."

Telmex reported a lower second-quarter profit last month, hurt by lower revenues as call traffic declined. [ID:nN1E76I25O]

Just recently, Telmex's Chief Financial Officer Adolfo Cerezo announced his retirement from the company after a 33 year-long career with the Slim giant.

($1 = 11.72 pesos) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay, editing by Bernard Orr)