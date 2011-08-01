UPDATE 3-Slim's America Movil takes final consolidation step

* America Movil launches offer to absorb Telmex
* Latest step in consolidating Slim telco holdings
* Telmex shares jump 7.69 pct, America Movil down 2 pct
MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 Billionaire Carlos Slim
moved on Monday to bring his whole telecommunications empire
under one roof when America Movil launched an offer to buy the
rest of fixed-line phone subsidiary Telefonos de Mexico.
America Movil (AMXL.MX) (AMX.N) already owns almost 60
percent of Telmex after a consolidation last year, and is now
seeking to take the remaining 40 percent.
Telmex TELMEXL.MX shares ended up 7.69 percent at 10.22
pesos on the news that America Movil will pay a premium for the
stock, while shares in America Movil -- which have been
battered this year by a battle with regulators -- sank almost 2
percent.
Slim, the world's richest man, has been hit by competition
probes into his phone companies over the rates he charges
competitors to use his network. One of the biggest blows came
in May, when the government crushed Telmex's long-coveted bid
to offer television services in Mexico.
The move comes just over a year after America Movil
acquired Telmex's international unit and increased its stake in
Telmex itself, as the mobile phone giant swallowed the
under-performing companies. America Movil said it would de-list
Telmex if the bid was successful.
"I think the primary rationale for doing this is that
Telmex as a stock has had very little in the way of equity or
institutional interest for a while," said analyst Christopher
King with Stifel Nicolaus.
He said he did not see any operational changes or issues
from the deal, although delisting Telmex shares or shutting
down investor relations and corporate finance within the
company would cut costs.
Telmex and America Movil officials were not immediately
available for further comment.
Shortly after the announcement, AT&T (T.N) said it would
sell its Telmex shares and said the America Movil offer would
value its stake at around $1.37 billion. According to company
data from the end of February, AT&T held 19.4 percent of
Telmex's AA shares.
America Movil said it will pay 10.50 pesos ($0.90) a share
for Telmex, a premium of 11.1 percent to its share price over
the last 30 days.
BUMPS ON THE ROAD
Like other fixed-line phone operators, Telmex has been
struggling amid competition from Internet-based call providers
and mobile phone companies although its Internet business keeps
growing quarter after quarter.
Analyst Valeria Romo from brokerage Monex said the move
would be negative for America Movil in the short term but more
positive in the future.
"I think it's negative news for America Movil, which
already owned 59 percent of Telmex ... America Movil would
absorb the whole loss that Telmex carries," she said.
"In the long term being the full owner of Telmex will mean
it can exploit 4G technology."
Telmex reported a lower second-quarter profit last month,
hurt by lower revenues as call traffic declined.
Just recently, Telmex's Chief Financial Officer Adolfo
Cerezo announced his retirement from the company after a 33
year-long career with the Slim giant.
($1 = 11.72 pesos)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay, editing by Bernard Orr)