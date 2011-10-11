UPDATE 1-America Movil launches bid for rest of Telmex

* Offers 10.50 pesos a share for Telmex
* Telmex shares up 0.1 pct at 10.46 pesos
MEXICO CITY Oct 11 Mexican mobile phone giant
America Movil on Tuesday launched its planned bid to buy the
part of its sister fixed-line phone Telefonos de Mexico that it
does not already own.
America Movil (AMXL.MX) (AMX.N), owned by billionaire
Carlos Slim, said it is offering 10.50 pesos a share for Telmex
TELMEXL.MX TMX.N, in line with its initial announcement of
the bid in August. [ID:nN1E7701W6]
Telmex shares were at 10.46 pesos, up 0.1 percent, in local
trading on Tuesday morning.
America Movil has ample resources to finance the Telmex
stake purchase and has no plans for now to tap the debt
markets, Chief Executive Daniel Hajj told Reuters on Friday.
[ID:nN1E79619A]
Shares in America Movil, which is the biggest provider of
cell phone services across Latin America, were down 0.2 percent
at 14.88 pesos.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Derek Caney)