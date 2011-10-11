UPDATE 1-America Movil launches bid for rest of Telmex

* Offers 10.50 pesos a share for Telmex

* Telmex shares up 0.1 pct at 10.46 pesos

MEXICO CITY Oct 11 Mexican mobile phone giant America Movil on Tuesday launched its planned bid to buy the part of its sister fixed-line phone Telefonos de Mexico that it does not already own.

America Movil (AMXL.MX) (AMX.N), owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, said it is offering 10.50 pesos a share for Telmex TELMEXL.MX TMX.N, in line with its initial announcement of the bid in August. [ID:nN1E7701W6]

Telmex shares were at 10.46 pesos, up 0.1 percent, in local trading on Tuesday morning.

America Movil has ample resources to finance the Telmex stake purchase and has no plans for now to tap the debt markets, Chief Executive Daniel Hajj told Reuters on Friday. [ID:nN1E79619A]

Shares in America Movil, which is the biggest provider of cell phone services across Latin America, were down 0.2 percent at 14.88 pesos. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Derek Caney)