PREVIEW-Lower rates, forex to dent America Movil's Q3 net

* WHAT: America Movil third-quarter results

* WHEN: Thursday Oct 27

* REUTERS FORECAST: net profit decline of 12 pct

Oct 25 Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil is expected to post a 12 percent decline in third-quarter earnings, hurt by lower interconnection rates and foreign exchange losses.

A Reuters survey of six analysts showed that Latin America's biggest cell phone service provider earned on average 20.613 billion pesos ($1.5 billion) in the July-September period, down from 23.410 billion pesos a year earlier.

Bank Santander said the company suffered for the first time during a full quarter from the impact of regulator-enforced lower mobile termination rates and lower long distance fixed termination rates in Mexico.

Santander analyst Gregorio Tomassi said a foreign exchange loss of over 7.5 billion pesos in the quarter may have driven a 16.5 percent year-over-year drop in net profit.

The Mexican peso lost around 15.5 percent against the dollar between July and September.

Quarterly revenue is expected to rise 7 percent to 164.277 billion pesos as America Movil ( AMX.N ) ( AMXL.MX ) added 4.7 million mobile clients, a slower pace than in the third quarter of 2010.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is seen rising 1.1 percent to 63.747 billion pesos.

America Movil, also the main provider of pay-television services in Latin America, is due to post its results after market close on Thursday.

Following is a table with the expected results. All figures in pesos except for net additions. ==============================================================

2011 2010 PERCENTAGE

JULY-SEPT JULY-SEPT CHANGE -------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 164.277 bln 153.555 bln 7.0 pct EBITDA 63.747 bln 63.040 bln 1.1 pct Operating profit 39.727 bln 41.061 bln -3.3 pct Net profit 20.613 bln 23.410 bln -12.0 pct Net mobile additions 4.7 mln 5.5 mln -14.5 pct ==============================================================

($1 = 13.8835 pesos as of end September) (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Derek Caney)