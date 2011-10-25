版本:
PREVIEW-Lower rates, forex to dent America Movil's Q3 net

 * WHAT: America Movil third-quarter results
 * WHEN: Thursday Oct 27
 * REUTERS FORECAST: net profit decline of 12 pct
 Oct 25 Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America
Movil is expected to post a 12 percent decline in third-quarter
earnings, hurt by lower interconnection rates and foreign
exchange losses.
 A Reuters survey of six analysts showed that Latin
America's biggest cell phone service provider earned on average
20.613 billion pesos ($1.5 billion) in the July-September
period, down from 23.410 billion pesos a year earlier.
 Bank Santander said the company suffered for the first time
during a full quarter from the impact of regulator-enforced
lower mobile termination rates and lower long distance fixed
termination rates in Mexico.
 Santander analyst Gregorio Tomassi said a foreign exchange
loss of over 7.5 billion pesos in the quarter may have driven a
16.5 percent year-over-year drop in net profit.
 The Mexican peso lost around 15.5 percent against the
dollar between July and September.
 Quarterly revenue is expected to rise 7 percent to 164.277
billion pesos as America Movil (AMX.N) (AMXL.MX) added 4.7
million mobile clients, a slower pace than in the third quarter
of 2010.
 Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) is seen rising 1.1 percent to 63.747
billion pesos.
 America Movil, also the main provider of pay-television
services in Latin America, is due to post its results after
market close on Thursday.
 Following is a table with the expected results. All figures
in pesos except for net additions.
==============================================================
                     2011             2010       PERCENTAGE
                  JULY-SEPT        JULY-SEPT       CHANGE
--------------------------------------------------------------
Revenue             164.277 bln      153.555 bln     7.0 pct
EBITDA               63.747 bln       63.040 bln     1.1 pct
Operating profit     39.727 bln       41.061 bln    -3.3 pct
Net profit           20.613 bln       23.410 bln   -12.0 pct
Net mobile additions  4.7  mln         5.5  mln   -14.5 pct
==============================================================
 ($1 = 13.8835 pesos as of end September)
 (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Derek Caney)

