UPDATE 3-America Movil bets on new technology for Latam growth

MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 Carlos Slim's mobile phone giant America Movil is betting on cutting-edge new wireless technology as it seeks to find new customers and gain an edge over tough new competition in a Latin American market it has long dominated.

America Movil (AMXL.MX) (AMX.N) posted a record fall in profits in the third quarter, a far cry from the 50 percent profit increases recorded just a few years ago, as currency losses bit into earnings and cut net results by 21 percent. [ID:nN1E79Q2AV]

Under pressure in some established markets like Brazil, the company said on Friday it plans to launch fourth-generation Long-Term Evolution, or LTE -- a standard for wireless communication of high-speed data -- in some cities in Mexico and Puerto Rico in 2012.

LTE allows for much faster downloads of content on anything from tablets to smartphones at speeds of at least 20 Mbps -- 10 times faster than Mexico's current average broadband speed.

But Slim, the world's richest man, will have to move fast to fend off rivals in a market where his America Movil already has 242 million mobile customers in 17 Latin American countries, with a market share ranging from 23 percent in Chile to 70 percent in Mexico.

Still, in the region's biggest market, Brazil, it has just 25 percent, behind Vivo VIVO4.SA, controlled by Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC). Other overseas firms are eyeing the region for growth opportunities too.

Sweden's Ericsson is moving to provide LTE in Puerto Rico along with partner Open Mobile, and Signals Telecom Consulting said the United States' AT&T Mobility was also planning to launch a network there in 2012.

The company, which remains the main cash generator in the Slim's empire, declined to give further details of its LTE plans but analysts said building the new network would soak up a large chunk of the $8 billion per year already earmarked for capital investment.

"They are spending big amounts in infrastructure, particularly in Mexico and Brazil, which are its main markets and where competition is stronger," said telecom analyst Valeria Romo, from brokerage Monex.

Stanley Martinez, senior research analyst with Legal & General Investment Management America, said LTE would help cut the cost of service delivery, which could be passed on to customers.

"I fully expect that they (America Movil) will have LTE in most of their markets within the next three to four years," he said.

LTE makes a better use of spectrum, particularly in the 700 MHz and 2.5 GHz bands and could help ease data traffic jams.

Signals Telecom Consulting President Jose Otero said the company would probably focus initial rollouts in major cities.

"During the first phase, LTE would have a positioning value by presenting (America Movil) as an innovating company," he said.

America Movil has now reached 12.5 million subscribers of its cable and satellite television services in the region, and analysts said the poor Q3 showing was probably just a blip.

"We believe America Movil is in the right direction to resume its earnings growth in the next quarters, focusing on the main growth areas in the communications business: broadband (mobile and fixed) and pay television services," Barclays Capital said in a report, confirming their 'overweight' recommendation on the stock.

The company's shares rose 1.54 percent to close at 17.19 pesos on Friday. (Additional reporting by Tomas Sarmiento, Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Carol Bishopric)