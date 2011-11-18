Amercia Movil agrees to cut rates with four firms

Nov 18 The Mexican unit of billionaire Carlos
Slim's America Movil, one of the world's biggest
telecommunications firms, will progressively lower
interconnection costs with four other operators, regulators
said.
Telecommunications watchdog Cofetel, which first announced
the broad agreement between the operators via Twitter on
Thursday, had called for a reduction earlier this year as part
of its effort to improve competition in a market dominated by
America Movil's Telcel unit.
Telcel, which controls about 70 percent of Mexico's mobile
phone market, will lower interconnection costs from 0.3912
pesos, or about 3 cents, this year to 0.3618 peso next year,
0.3305 peso in 2013 and 0.3094 peso in 2014, daily newspaper El
Universal said on Friday.
Cofetel said the deal includes traffic with NII Holdings
Inc's (NIHD.O) Mexican unit, Nextel Mexico; America Movil's
(AMXL.MX)(AMX.N) fixed-line affiliate Telefonos de MexicoTELMEXL.MX TMX.N;and Marcatel.
Earlier this year, America Movil slashed the mobile
termination fee it charges to competitors to finish calls on
its vast network by 71 percent. [ID:nWNA4240]
($1 = 13.7125)
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)