Amercia Movil agrees to cut rates with four firms

Nov 18 The Mexican unit of billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil, one of the world's biggest telecommunications firms, will progressively lower interconnection costs with four other operators, regulators said.

Telecommunications watchdog Cofetel, which first announced the broad agreement between the operators via Twitter on Thursday, had called for a reduction earlier this year as part of its effort to improve competition in a market dominated by America Movil's Telcel unit.

Telcel, which controls about 70 percent of Mexico's mobile phone market, will lower interconnection costs from 0.3912 pesos, or about 3 cents, this year to 0.3618 peso next year, 0.3305 peso in 2013 and 0.3094 peso in 2014, daily newspaper El Universal said on Friday.

Cofetel said the deal includes traffic with NII Holdings Inc's (NIHD.O) Mexican unit, Nextel Mexico; America Movil's (AMXL.MX)(AMX.N) fixed-line affiliate Telefonos de MexicoTELMEXL.MX TMX.N;and Marcatel.

Earlier this year, America Movil slashed the mobile termination fee it charges to competitors to finish calls on its vast network by 71 percent. [ID:nWNA4240] ($1 = 13.7125) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)