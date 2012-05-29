版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 29日 星期二 23:31 BJT

BRIEF-Slim's America Movil launches offer for KPN

MEXICO CITY May 29 America Movil, the cell phone giant controlled by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, said on Tuesday it has officially launched an offer to purchase a bigger stake in Dutch telecoms firm KPN.

The Mexican company, which already had a 4.8 percent in KPN, will seek to own no more than 27.7 percent in the Dutch company, America Movil said in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐