UPDATE 4-Mexico's Slim sticks to offer in raid on KPN

* America Movil maintains offer of 8 euros/share
* Bid marks Slim's first move for stronghold in Europe
* Slim seeks bridgehead in Europe with KPN
* America Movil approached KPN in April
By Cyntia Barrera and Leila Abboud
MEXICO CITY/PARIS, May 29 Mexican tycoon Carlos
Slim stuck to his bid of 8 euros per share for a bigger stake in
Dutch telecom firm KPN on Tuesday as his mobile phone giant
America Movil hinted it was moving closer to a tie-up with its
European target.
America Movil, which has little left to snap up in
Latin America, officially launched its offer and said it could
pay some $3.25 billion for the 325 million KPN shares it wants
to buy from current stockholders.
The billionaire's cash cow is seeking its first stronghold
in Europe and already holds a 4.8 percent stake in KPN.
The official tender offer for Slim's bid, which was
initially announced on May 7, seeks to boost America Movil's
stake in the Dutch firm to no more than 27.7 percent.
America Movil said in a filing that it had indicated to KPN
on April 10 that it was considering the purchase of a
significant stake in the Dutch firm and the two sides kept in
contact.
On May 7, America Movil Chief Executive Office Daniel Hajj
called his KPN counterpart Eelco Blok to inform him of the
Mexican company's intention to launch its bid prior to the
public announcement. The two companies held more meetings and
video conferences after that, one as recently as May 25.
"AMX and KPN exchanged information on potential cooperation,
including ... in the areas of handset procurement, procurement
of other hardware and iBasis," the filing said.
A KPN company, iBasis is a carrier of international calls
using voice over Internet protocol, according to its website.
America Movil sent a letter to KPN last week repeating its
aim to create a "long term relationship" between the two firms.
Dutch financial regulations stipulate that anyone with 30
percent of voting rights in a company must make a formal
takeover bid for all remaining shares.
KPN shares, which have declined 35 percent in the past year,
closed at 7.59 euros on Tuesday.
The company, which has said Slim's offer undervalues its
assets, has hired JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs to
advise it on its strategic options.
A KPN spokesman said that the group was studying the offer
and did not have any further comment.
America Movil's offer will be good from Wednesday through
June 27 and could be extended, the company said. America Movil's
Chief Financial Officer Carlos Garcia Moreno told a conference
call the company had no plan to raise its offer for KPN.
EXPANDING EMPIRE
Slim has been looking to Europe to expand his communications
empire. In addition to the bid for KPN, he also may be looking
at Telekom Austria, according to media reports. America Movil
operates from the United States to Argentina and over the past
two years has looked at buying telecoms operations in Serbia and
Poland.
If successful, the deal could give America Movil
seats on KPN's supervisory board.
The Dutch telecom has been grappling with tough competition
in its home market and a lack of scale in its foreign markets.
The company, which has a 45 percent market share in the
Netherlands in fixed line and mobile, has been hit by a string
of problems under Blok, who has faced criticism from analysts,
regulators, politicians and the public.
Nick Brown, an analyst at Espirito Santo, echoing the
opinion of someone close to the situation, said he wasn't
surprised that America Movil had not raised its price.
"They believe it's a reasonable offer at 24 percent premium
to the KPN price before the announcement. There is nothing KPN
can do to stop shareholders from accepting it, although it can
try to convince them that selling off the Belgium and Germany
businesses would be worth more."