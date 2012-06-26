版本:
BRIEF-America Movil ups stake in KPN to 23.43 pct

MEXICO CITY, June 26 Tycoon Carlos Slim's cell phone giant America Movil said on Tuesday that it has increased its stake in Dutch telecom KPN to 23.43 percent.

