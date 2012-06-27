BRIEF-America Movil gets effective control of KPN

MEXICO CITY, June 27 Tycoon Carlos Slim's cell phone giant America Movil said on Tuesday that it has increased its stake in Dutch telecom KPN to 24.9 percent.

As its tender offer for up to 27.7 percent of KPN concluded on Wednesday, the Mexican company also said KPN shareholders tendered the equivalent to an additional 39.66 percent of the company.

The company said it could only take an extra 2.82 percent of the shares in order to complete the tender.