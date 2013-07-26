版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 26日 星期五 22:26 BJT

BRIEF-America Movil still evaluating Telefonica offer for KPN unit

July 26 America Movil SAB de CV : * Executive says will make determination on KPN, Telefonica

deal when it is presented to shareholders * Executive says evaluating terms and conditions for transaction * Executive says will make decision when it's presented to shareholders
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐