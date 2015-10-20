America Movil shares sink after first loss in nearly 14 years

(Updates with share price fall, earnings report data)
By Christine Murray and Tomás Sarmiento
MEXICO CITY Oct 20 Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim's America Movil fell sharply in early Tuesday
trading after the global telecommunications company reported its
first quarterly loss in almost 14 years.
Grappling with tougher regulation at home and recession in
Brazil, America Movil on Monday posted a surprise 2.884 billion
peso ($170 million) loss in the third quarter, as a sharp
depreciation in Latin American currencies battered the region's
biggest pay TV and wireless company.
Analysts had forecast a 9.493 billion peso profit in a
Reuters poll.
Shares in America Movil fell nearly 3.5 percent in early
trading on Tuesday, before paring losses to trade around 2
percent lower at 14.29 pesos a share.
America Movil executives are set to brief analysts in a
conference call on Tuesday morning.
Controlled by the family of Slim, the wealthiest man in
Latin America and one of the world's richest, the company last
posted a loss in the fourth quarter of 2001, the year it began
publishing its financial results.
At the time, America Movil was Slim's mobile unit, but it
swallowed the rest of his phone operations and became the
flagship of his global telecoms empire.
Although America Movil's revenue rose, its foreign exchange
loss widened to 45 billion pesos in the July-September period
from 9 billion pesos a year earlier.
In Mexico, its biggest market, America Movil has around 70
percent of the mobile business and more than 60 percent of
fixed-line connections. A large portion of the company's revenue
is in pesos and Brazilian reais, but many of its expenses are in
dollars.
In Mexico its profit margin has fallen every quarter since a
sweeping telecoms reform was completed last year that brought
tougher regulation.
