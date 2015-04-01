版本:
America Movil to propose Mexico asset spinoff to shareholders

MEXICO CITY, April 1 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil will propose a spinoff of assets related to its mobile phone business in Mexico to shareholders at a meeting on April 17, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last year, Slim said he would separate his mobile phone towers into a separate business and look to sell other assets that would remove the burden of new regulations designed to curb his dominance of the local phone and data markets. (Reporting by Veronica Sparrowe and Michael O'Boyle)
