Slim's America Movil to get big push from Brazil

* WHAT: America Movil's 1st-qtr results
* WHEN: Thursday, April 26th after market close
* Analysts expect net profit to have risen 18 pct
MEXICO CITY, April 25 Cell phone company America
Movil, the jewel in the crown of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's
empire, is set to post a double-digit jump in first-quarter net
profit and revenues, driven by the addition of Brazil's cable
television company Net Servicos.
America Movil, which analysts estimate may have added
another 4.7 million mobile subscribers in the January-March
period, absorbed Net Servicos earlier this year.
"We believe that its impact on overall market sentiment
toward America Movil's Brazilian operations may have a positive
twist," Santander analysts Valder Nogueira and Bruno Mendonca
said in a report.
"A good performance from Net in the first quarter 2012 could
help ease, not solve, concerns about the Brazilian mobile
business, one of investors' main pushbacks."
According to a Reuters survey of five analysts, America
Movil's first-quarter net profit likely jumped 18.1 percent on
average to 27.768 billion pesos ($2.2 billion) from the same
period a year ago, with revenues in the period seen up 19
percent. The company is due to report earnings after markets
close on Thursday.
Modifications beginning in 2012 for all Mexican companies on
how commission and employee profit-sharing are recorded,
bringing them into compliance with international financial
reporting standards, should also help boost results.
"These accounting changes will make comparison with
Brazilian peers much easier going forward, revealing stronger
top line growth and reducing investors' concerns," said BBVA
Research in a research note.
The company's bottom line would also get a lift from foreign
exchange gains in the period -- it has operations in 17
countries outside Mexico.
ROUGH YEAR
Slim, the world's richest man according to Forbes, is coming
back from a rough year in 2011, when America Movil faced tougher
scrutiny from regulators - an order to lower fees helped push
down annual profits by nearly 10 percent - and clashed with two
powerful rivals, broadcasters Televisa and TV Azteca, as they
fought for a slice of the phone market.
But analysts will take a closer look at the impact that
lower interconnection fees will have on profit margins at its
Mexican unit, which dominates about 70 percent of the cell phone
market, with Spain's Telefonica a distant contender.
"Higher subscriber acquisition costs in both Mexico and
Brazil, in conjunction with the significant adjustment in
Mexico's mobile termination rates, should bring down the
company's consolidated earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin," said Actinver
analyst Martin Lara.
Regulators forced Slim last year to slash fees that his
telecom company charged rivals in Mexico.
They also slapped America Movil's Telcel with a record $1
billion fine, although the sanction may never happen as a series
of legal maneuvers from Slim's camp could end up reducing the
fine to a slap on a wrist.
Competition regulators will meet again on Monday, a full
year after the fine was originally ruled, to vote on whether the
Slim company should be fined.
Following is a table with the expected results. All figures
in pesos:
JAN-MARCH JAN-MARCH PERCENTAGE
2012 2011 CHANGE
REVENUE 185.989 bln 156.232 bln + 19.0 pct
EBITDA 66.760 bln 62.104 bln + 7.5 pct
EBITDA 35.9 39.8 - 390 basis
MARGIN points
NET PROFIT 27.768 bln 23.511 bln + 18.1 pct