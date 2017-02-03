版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 00:08 BJT

America Movil expects Mexico antitrust review in 1st-qtr

MEXICO CITY Feb 3 Mexico's America Movil expects a regulatory review of antitrust rules in place against it to be published in the first quarter, Chief Executive Daniel Hajj said on Friday.

The company has been subject to tougher rules under a sector reform as it controls more than 50 percent of the country's telecommunications market.

(Reporting by Christine Murray)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐