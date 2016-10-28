版本:
America Movil says offering content will become "very important"

MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexican telecoms company America Movil said on Friday that offering content is important, and will become "very important" in the future.

When asked about AT&T Inc.'s offer to buy Time Warner , Chief Executive Daniel Hajj said: "Let's see what's going to happen...content is important right now, it's going to become very important in the future." (Reporting by Christine Murray and Gabriel Stargardter)

