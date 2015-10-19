Mexico's America Movil swings to loss in third-quarter

MEXICO CITY Oct 19 Mexico's America Movil on Monday reported a net loss in the third-quarter compared to the same period a year earlier.

The company, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said the company made a 2.884 billion peso ($170 million) loss in the July - September period, compared to a 10.376 billion peso profit a year earlier.

($1 = 16.933 pesos at end-September) (Reporting by Christine Murray)