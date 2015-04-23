Mexico's America Movil profit drops 41 pct in 1st-qtr

MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexico's America Movil on Thursday reported a 41 percent drop in first-quarter net profit compared to the same period a year earlier, driven by exchange rate losses.

The telecoms company, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said profit in the January-March period was 8.227 billion pesos ($539 million), compared to 13.887 billion pesos a year earlier.

($1 = 15.2610 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Christine Murray)