公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 11日 星期三 08:10 BJT

America Movil 4th-qtr profit drops 82 pct

MEXICO CITY Feb 10 Mexico's America Movil said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit slumped 82 percent compared to a year earlier.

The company, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said profit in the October-December period fell to 3.083 billion pesos ($209 million) from 17.177 billion pesos in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 14.7475 pesos at end 2014) (Reporting by Christine Murray)
