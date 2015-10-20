UPDATE 3-Forex woes push Slim's America Movil to first loss in 14 years

(Adds forex and Slim family background, context on 2001 loss)
By Christine Murray
MEXICO CITY Oct 19 Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim's America Movil on Monday reported its first
quarterly loss in almost 14 years as a sharp depreciation in
Latin American currencies battered the region's biggest pay TV
and wireless company.
Grappling with tougher regulation at home and recession in
Brazil, America Movil posted a surprise 2.884 billion peso ($170
million) loss in the third quarter. Analysts had forecast a
9.493 billion peso profit in a Reuters poll.
Controlled by the family of Slim, the richest man in Latin
America, the company last posted a loss in the fourth quarter of
2001, the year it began publishing its financial results.
At the time, America Movil was Slim's mobile unit, but it
swallowed the rest of his phone operations and became the
flagship of his global telecoms empire.
Although America Movil's revenue rose, its foreign exchange
loss widened to 45 billion pesos in the July-September period
from 9 billion pesos a year earlier.
In Mexico, its biggest market, America Movil has around 70
percent of the mobile business and more than 60 percent of
fixed-line connections. A large portion of the company's revenue
is in pesos and reals, but many of its expenses are in dollars.
In a statement, the company said the Mexican peso fell 7
percent on average against the dollar from the second quarter,
while the real dropped 15 percent in Brazil, its second biggest
market.
In its third largest market, Colombia, the local peso
declined 18 percent, it added.
America Movil also had to contend with sales costs rising by
more than 8 billion pesos during the quarter.
In Mexico its profit margin has fallen every quarter since a
sweeping telecoms reform was completed last year that brought
tougher regulation. Despite cost cuts, the company's service
revenues fell 5.7 percent, while average revenue per user (ARPU)
fell 8.6 percent.
Slim said last year America Movil would sell a chunk of its
Mexico subscriptions and assets to avoid the new anti-trust
rules.
But it has put that plan on hold since the entry of former
ally AT&T Inc, which purchased Mexico's No. 3 and No. 4
wireless carriers.
The company said competition has become more intense and
effective in Mexico, arguing that it should not be subject to
more stringent regulations.
($1 = 16.933 pesos at end-September)
