UPDATE 1-Mexico's America Movil posts profit drop after currency slumps

MEXICO CITY, July 16 Mexico's America Movil on
Thursday reported a 25.4 percent drop in second-quarter net
profit compared to the same period a year earlier, hit by higher
costs and foreign exchange losses.
The telecoms company, which is controlled by the
family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said net profit in the
April-June period was 14.05 billion pesos ($895 million),
missing analyst expectations of 14.48 billion pesos from a
Reuters poll.
The company posted a 12.9 billion-peso loss from exchange
rate fluctuations as Latin American currencies slumped against
the dollar in the quarter. Operating profit also fell due to
higher costs.
In the past year, America Movil, which controls 70 percent
of Mexico's mobile market, was banned from charging national
roaming fees and a new law said it could not charge competitors
for interconnection to its network.
The measures are part of a sector overhaul spearheaded by
President Enrique Pena Nieto, who said in January that it was
already bringing benefits to Mexicans.
The company said revenue growth rates in Mexico continue to
slow, but the number of wireless clients still rose 1.9 percent
compared with a year ago.
Earlier on Thursday Chief Executive Daniel Hajj said the
company would offer some subscribers free calls to, and data in,
the United States as well as invest $6 billion in its network in
Mexico.
($1 = 15.695 pesos at end June)
