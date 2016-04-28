Shares in Slim's America Movil slump after profit drop

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Shares in Carlos Slim's America Movil slumped by 8 percent in early trading on Thursday, a day after it posted results that missed analyst expectations by a wide margin.
The shares were down 8.36 percent at 12.5 pesos per share at 8.40 am local time (1340 GMT).
The company on Wednesday reported a more than 40 percent drop in profit in the first quarter as mobile competition in Mexico intensified and it shed subscribers in Brazil.
(Reporting by Christine Murray)
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.