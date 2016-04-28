Shares in Slim's America Movil slump after profit drop

MEXICO CITY, April 28 Shares in Carlos Slim's America Movil slumped by 8 percent in early trading on Thursday, a day after it posted results that missed analyst expectations by a wide margin.

The shares were down 8.36 percent at 12.5 pesos per share at 8.40 am local time (1340 GMT).

The company on Wednesday reported a more than 40 percent drop in profit in the first quarter as mobile competition in Mexico intensified and it shed subscribers in Brazil.

(Reporting by Christine Murray)