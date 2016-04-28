版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 21:42 BJT

Shares in Slim's America Movil slump after profit drop

MEXICO CITY, April 28 Shares in Carlos Slim's America Movil slumped by 8 percent in early trading on Thursday, a day after it posted results that missed analyst expectations by a wide margin.

The shares were down 8.36 percent at 12.5 pesos per share at 8.40 am local time (1340 GMT).

The company on Wednesday reported a more than 40 percent drop in profit in the first quarter as mobile competition in Mexico intensified and it shed subscribers in Brazil.

(Reporting by Christine Murray)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐