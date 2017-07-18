FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 小时前
Samsung, America Movil announce partnership in Latin America
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
焦点：美国概述北美自由贸易协定谈判策略 防止汇率操控亦纳入其中
深度分析
焦点：美国概述北美自由贸易协定谈判策略 防止汇率操控亦纳入其中
亚洲主权投资者与私募型基金对决 抢投非公开上市资产
国际财经
亚洲主权投资者与私募型基金对决 抢投非公开上市资产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 下午5点31分 / 3 小时前

Samsung, America Movil announce partnership in Latin America

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, July 18 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co. and America Movil, the telecoms company controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, said in a joint statement on Tuesday they had signed an agreement to provide the latest technology to Latin American consumers.

The aim of the partnership is to deliver the 4.5G network in Mexico and other Latin American countries, as well as to open up access to the so-called Internet of Things, in which everyday objects are connected to the Internet, the companies said. (Reporting by Julia Love)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below