13 小时内
UPDATE 1-Samsung, America Movil announce partnership in Latin America
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 下午5点56分

UPDATE 1-Samsung, America Movil announce partnership in Latin America

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details on partnership)

MEXICO CITY, July 18 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and America Movil, the telecoms company controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Tuesday they had signed an agreement to provide the latest technology to Latin American consumers.

The aim of the partnership is to deliver the 4.5G network in Mexico and other Latin American countries and to open up access to the so-called Internet of Things, in which everyday objects are connected to the Internet, the companies said in a joint statement.

Through the agreement, the companies will test new technology using Samsung devices such as the Galaxy S7Edge, the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+, the statement said.

"This technological collaboration represents an important step in the evolution of telecommunications," it added. (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by David Gregorio)

