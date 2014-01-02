Mexican AT&T board member buys $20 mln stake in America Movil

MEXICO CITY Jan 2 Mexican businessman and board
member of U.S. phone giant AT&T Jaime Chico Pardo has
accumulated a $20 million stake in billionaire Carlos Slim's
America Movil phone company, according to a recent regulatory
filing.
The 285.4 million peso ($21.79 million) purchase occurred
around the same time as AT&T sold 250 million shares in
America Movil , according to the filing from the
end of December.
Chico Pardo's purchase, which is equivalent to less than 0.1
percent of America Movil, was made with personal funds and as
compensation from his employer, the filing said.
The businessman, who heads an energy and healthcare fund,
was previously a board member of several Slim companies.
In its third quarter report, AT&T said it had a 9.1 percent
stake in America Movil.