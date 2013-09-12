Shares in America Movil fall after KPN talks revealed

BRIEF-G4S completes sale of G4S Youth Services
* Completed sale of G4S Youth Services in USA to BHSB Holdings Inc for us$56.5 million paid in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 Shares in America Movil , the telecoms firms controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, fell by more than 1 percent in early trading on Thursday after it said it had entered talks with KPN over its takeover offer for the Dutch company.
Investors have been skeptical about America Movil's 7.2 billion euro ($9.6 billion) offer to buy up KPN.
* Completed sale of G4S Youth Services in USA to BHSB Holdings Inc for us$56.5 million paid in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
QUITO, April 3 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno claimed victory in Ecuador's presidential vote on Sunday, bucking a shift to the right in South America, but the conservative challenger asked for a recount as some supporters took to the streets in protest.
* Says Third Point Offshore Fund up 0.8 percent in March, up 5.9 percent for the year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)