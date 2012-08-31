UPDATE 1-Mexico's Slim buys stakes in local soccer teams

MEXICO CITY Aug 31 Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim
has made his first foray into ownership of soccer teams as his
mobile giant America Movil acquired a 30 percent stake
in two clubs in the country's first division.
The company said on Friday it had purchased stakes in top
flight sides Pachuca and Leon from owners Grupo Pachuca. This
was the first time Slim has taken holdings in soccer teams,
according to a spokesman for the telecoms billionaire.
Another spokesman for Slim, the world's richest man, said
the company would provide details of the deal on Thursday.
By buying into the Mexican soccer clubs, he is following in
the footsteps of television magnates Emilio Azcarraga and
Ricardo Salinas, who have spent years battling with Slim for
control of the country's telecommunications market.
Slim dominates the market for mobile and fixed phones, but
the government has kept him out of Mexico's main television
market. However, he does operate local online news site Uno
Noticias, which airs sports and cultural programs for free.
In the opinion of Slim's biographer Jose Martinez, America
Movil had taken the stakes in the two soccer teams to create
more publicity for the company.
Pachuca is one of Mexico's oldest clubs, founded in 1901 by
Cornish miners, and was one of the most successful teams over
the past decade, winning several league championships.
Now managed by Mexico's former star striker Hugo Sanchez,
Pachuca is currently lying 13th in the 18-team top division.
Leon, by contrast, is in 5th place.
Slim is a noted fan of the New York Yankees baseball team
and has previously used his wealth to sponsor a number of
sports, including boxing and motor racing.
Earlier this week, his cousin Alfredo Harp Helu became a
part owner of the San Diego Padres Major League Baseball team.