America Movil says holds almost 60 pct in Telekom Austria

MEXICO CITY Oct 20 America Movil, Latin America's biggest phone company, on Monday said it holds nearly 60 percent of Telekom Austria after its offer for the Austrian company closed last week.

Billionaire businessman Carlos Slim's America Movil acquired an additional 8.68 percent, or 38,436,668 shares, in the offer that closed on October 16, according to a statement to Mexico's stock exchange.

That brought the Mexican company's stake in Telekom Austria via direct and indirect holdings to some 59.7 percent, it said. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Elinor Comlay)
