版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 15日 星期五 23:39 BJT

Slim family holds 3.14 pct Telekom Austria stake-TA

VIENNA, June 15 Telekom Austria said on Friday Mexico's Carlos Slim and his children directly and indirectly hold a 3.14 percent voting stake in the company via a family investment vehicle, Inmobiliaria Carso.

That is in addition to the 23 percent stake Slim's America Movil is building by buying out investor Ronny Pecik, the company said in a statement.

It said the two share packages are considered separate because "both companies are not controlled by one legal or natural person".

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐