America Movil says Telekom Austria doesn't need a capital hike

MEXICO CITY/VIENNA, July 17 Mexico's America
Movil on Friday said its Telekom Austria
unit did not need a capital increase, after a local newspaper
reported that it might try to raise new funds.
"This company has sufficient equity today, I think, to
manage its day-to-day operations adequately," Chief Financial
Officer Carlos Garcia Moreno said on a conference call. "I don't
think that it needs any more capital."
Austrian daily Die Presse said earlier on Friday, without
citing sources, that Telekom Austria could ask investors for 1.5
billion euros ($1.63 billion) in fresh funds as early as this
fall to finance its day-to-day operations and to fund further
expansion in Europe.
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil made a big
bet on the European telecom market in 2012, with purchases of
stakes in Telekom Austria and Dutch group KPN, but his
track record in that sector so far has been mixed.
Slim, who has owned about 60 percent of Telekom Austria
since last year, has said he wants to use it as a base for
further expansion into Central and Eastern Europe.
He said in January that if there were opportunities for
Austria Telekom to grow through acquisitions, a capital increase
would also be considered.
America Movil fully supported a 1 billion euro capital
increase conducted by Telekom Austria in November to reduce debt
and invest in infrastructure.
($1 = 0.9218 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Christine Murray)