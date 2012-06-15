版本:
Austria welcomes America Movil stake in T. Austria

VIENNA, June 15 Austrian state holding company OeIAG welcomed America Movil as an investor in Telekom Austria, calling the Mexican group "an excellent strategic partner" with a long-term orientation.

It said in a statement on Friday it had held talks with several potential investors and sought assurances that they would keep Telekom Austria intact with headquarters in Vienna, an Austrian stock listing and a sustainable growth strategy.

"America Movil has complied with these goals in a convincing way and I am thus confident that an excellent, long-term strategic partner for Telekom Austria ... could be found," OeIAG head Markus Beyrer said.

He reiterated that OeIAG, Telekom Austria's biggest investor with a 28.4 percent stake, would remain a core shareholder. America Movil is set to get a 23 percent stake after buying out investor Ronny Pecik.

