America Movil paid 9.50 eur/shr for T.Austria-source

LONDON, June 15 America Movil paid 9.50 euros per share and agreed to split potential future stock price gains for the 21 percent stake in Telekom Austria it is buying from investor Ronny Pecik and his partner Naguib Sawiris, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday.

The shares were trading at 8.177 euros by 1100 GMT, up 1.8 percent.

Pecik and America Movil were not immediately available for comment.