Slim's America Movil completes purchase of Start Wireless

MEXICO CITY Jan 16 America Movil, the Mexican mobile company owned by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim, said on Thursday its U.S. subsidiary Tracfone Wireless had completed its purchase of Start Wireless Group's assets.

The deal, for an undisclosed price, was first announced in May.

Start Wireless has about 1.4 million subscribers, America Movil said in a statement.
