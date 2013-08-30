版本:
BRIEF-America Movil: prepared to withdraw offer for KPN

AMSTERDAM Aug 30 America Movil SAB de CV : * Says has taken note of the announcement by the board of the stichting

preference shares * Says from the beginning américa móvil has tried to cooperate with kpn and to

create value for kpn's stakeholders * Says takeover announcement, contrary to what foundation says, was followed

consultations with kpn * Further meetings were scheduled to take place today, August 30th * Says is prepared to withdraw its offer
