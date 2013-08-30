BRIEF-America Movil: prepared to withdraw offer for KPN

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
AMSTERDAM Aug 30 America Movil SAB de CV : * Says has taken note of the announcement by the board of the stichting
preference shares * Says from the beginning américa móvil has tried to cooperate with kpn and to
create value for kpn's stakeholders * Says takeover announcement, contrary to what foundation says, was followed
consultations with kpn * Further meetings were scheduled to take place today, August 30th * Says is prepared to withdraw its offer
* Revenue for q1 , excluding revenue from ChipMOS Technologies Ltd was $150.1 million, representing a decrease of 2.3% from q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Innoviva announces $50 million partial royalty notes redemption