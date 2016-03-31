Too early to tell Brussels attacks impact on travel -American Airlines CEO

March 31 American Airlines Group Inc Chief Executive Doug Parker said on Thursday it was too early to tell if the March 22 Brussels attacks would reduce demand for flights, though long airport security lines could discourage air travel.

While the U.S. Transportation Security Administration has helped protect passengers as safety concerns have grown, it has insufficient staffing to move people quickly through queues, Parker told reporters in New York at the Wings Club industry gathering. Long lines during peak flight times this summer could be a problem, he said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)