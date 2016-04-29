版本:
American Airlines' CEO contract scrapped but he will stay in role

April 29 American Airlines Group Inc said it terminated Chief Executive Douglas Parker's employment agreement on his request.

Parker will no longer be contractually entitled to receive a set level of compensation and benefits, but he will continue to be the company's chairman and CEO, the world's largest airline by traffic said on Friday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

