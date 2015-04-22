American Airlines CEO opts for shares, no salary

April 22 The chief of American Airlines Group Inc has opted to receive his primary pay in stock starting on Wednesday, without a base salary or annual bonus, he said in a letter to employees.

"I believe this is the right way for my compensation to be set - at risk, based entirely on the results achieved, and in the same currency that our shareholders receive," Chief Executive Officer Doug Parker said in the letter, adding the value of his total target compensation does not change.

He was paid about $12.3 million in 2014, including a $7 million stock grant. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)