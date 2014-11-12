American Airlines drops plan to add seats to regional jets - Bloomberg

Nov 12 American Airlines Group Inc will
not add seats to the largest jets flown by its regional
carriers, saying it is more important for new management to
build trust with pilots than to increase revenue, Bloomberg
reported.
The planes flown by American Airlines's regional carriers
will continue to have 76 seats, instead of increasing to 81
seats the airline preferred, American Airlines President Scott
Kirby said in a letter to pilots. (bloom.bg/14bpVLD)
A 76-seat limit for jets at regional airlines is an industry
standard. Any increase threatens the jobs of mainline pilots who
fly bigger planes, unions have said, Bloomberg reported.
"It seems the reason it is difficult to convince our pilots
that this change is in their best interest - and not some
nefarious scheme to harm them in some way - is because the
pilots of American do not fully trust management," Bloomberg
quoted Kirby as saying. Dropping that plan will cost American
"tens of millions of dollars" annually, he said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the content of the
letter or reach the company for comment outside regular U.S.
business hours.
The development comes after American Airlines's flight
attendants narrowly rejected a joint labor contract on Sunday,
in a defeat following the merger of American and the former US
Airways last year.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)