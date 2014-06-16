American Airlines reaches tentative agreements with Machinists

June 16 American Airlines Group Inc said it reached three tentative agreements with the International Association of Machinists, covering more than 11,000 US Airways mechanics, fleet service agents and maintenance training specialists.

If ratified, the agreements will lead to negotiations with the Transport Workers Union to cover more than 30,000 employees, the company said.

American Airlines did not say when the agreements would be presented for ratification. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)