American Airlines to trim Cuba flight schedules

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 1 American Airlines Group Inc
will cut nearly 25 percent of its flights to Cuba in
2017, a company spokesman said on Thursday, attributing the move
to travel demand rather than the election of Republican Donald
Trump as U.S. president.
Starting in mid-February, American, the world's largest
airline, will offer one trip a day instead of two from Miami to
Holguin, Santa Clara and Varadero, reducing its daily service to
10 round-trip flights from the current 13, spokesman Matt Miller
said in a telephone interview.
The airline also hopes to lower the airplane capacity on
three of the routes in a move to prop up prices. It will place a
128-seat aircraft between Miami and Holguin instead of a
160-seater, and hopes to contract out Camaguey and Cienfuegos
flights to a regional carrier that would use 76-seat aircraft,
pending U.S. regulatory approval. The regional partner is
Republic Airways Holdings Inc.
"This was done purely to remain competitive in the market,"
Miller said. "We can't speculate on what the next administration
may do."
Airlines are generally expected to perform poorly when
entering a previously restricted market, but American's decision
to prune its Cuban itinerary two months after starting service
may come as a surprise in light of the industry's enthusiasm to
fly to the Communist-run island.
Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, threatened on Monday to
end the recent rapprochement between the United States and its
former Cold War foe unless Havana was willing to "make a better
deal for the Cuban people, the Cuban/American people and the
U.S. as a whole.".
The United States and Cuba began normalizing relations in
December 2014 after 18 months of secret talks and have since
restored full diplomatic ties.
They reached a memorandum of understanding that allowed U.S.
airlines to start scheduled flights to Cuba after a half-century
hiatus. President Barack Obama's administration has eased travel
restrictions for U.S. citizens, although general tourism remains
illegal. Republican leaders in the U.S. Congress oppose ending
the decades-long trade embargo against Cuba.
U.S. airlines launched the first regular flights to Havana
in more than five decades on Monday. American started five daily
Havana flights this week.
"Even after these adjustments, we still will be the largest
carrier between the U.S. and Cuba," Miller added.
(Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by
Peter Cooney)