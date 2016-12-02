UPDATE 1-American Airlines to trim Cuba flight schedules

(Adds analyst comment)
By Alana Wise
NEW YORK Dec 1 American Airlines Group Inc
will cut nearly 25 percent of its flights to Cuba in
2017, a company spokesman said on Thursday, attributing the move
to travel demand rather than the election of Republican Donald
Trump as U.S. president.
Starting in mid-February, American, the world's largest
airline, will offer one trip a day instead of two from Miami to
Holguin, Santa Clara and Varadero, reducing its daily service to
10 round-trip flights from the current 13, spokesman Matt Miller
said in a telephone interview.
The airline also hopes to lower capacity on three of the
seven routes it operates to Cuba. It plans to use a 128-seat
aircraft between Miami and Holguin instead of a 160-seater, and
hopes to contract out flights to Camaguey and Cienfuegos to a
regional carrier that would use 76-seat aircraft, pending U.S.
regulatory approval. The regional partner is Republic Airways
Holdings Inc.
"This was done purely to remain competitive in the market,"
Miller said. "We can't speculate on what the next administration
may do."
Airlines are generally expected to perform poorly when
entering a previously restricted market, but American's decision
to prune its Cuban itinerary two months after starting service
may come as a surprise in light of the industry's enthusiasm to
fly to the Communist-run island.
"If American can't earn the profit that it requires from
these routes, they're going to cut back on the flying. It's as
simple as that," said Henry Harteveldt, founder of the travel
consultancy Atmosphere Research Group.
Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, threatened on Monday to
end the recent rapprochement between the United States and its
former Cold War foe unless Havana was willing to "make a better
deal for the Cuban people, the Cuban/American people and the
U.S. as a whole.".
The United States and Cuba began normalizing relations in
December 2014 after 18 months of secret talks and have since
restored full diplomatic ties.
They reached a memorandum of understanding that allowed U.S.
airlines to start scheduled flights to Cuba this year after a
half-century hiatus. President Barack Obama's administration has
eased travel restrictions for U.S. citizens, although general
tourism remains illegal.
Republican leaders in the U.S. Congress oppose ending the
decades-long trade embargo against Cuba.
(Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by
Peter Cooney and Tom Hogue)