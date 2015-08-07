China-linked hackers breach American Airlines, Sabre systems - Bloomberg

Aug 7 China-linked hackers have breached the
computer systems of U.S. airline company American Airline Group
Inc and travel reservations platform provider Sabre Corp
, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
investigations.
The same hackers had targeted insurer Anthem Inc in
February and the U.S. government's personnel office in June,
Bloomberg reported on Friday. (bloom.bg/1DyRQ8M)
The group had also hacked the systems of another U.S.
airline operator United Continental Holdings Inc in May
or early June, Bloomberg reported last month.
American Airline and Sabre were not immediately available
for comment.
American Airline shares some network infrastructure with
Sabre, a former subsidiary that the U.S. airline operator spun
off into a separate company in 2000.
