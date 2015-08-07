UPDATE 2-China-linked hackers attack American Airlines, Sabre systems - Bloomberg

(Adds Sabre comment, additional American Airlines comment)
Aug 7 China-linked hackers attacked the computer
systems of travel reservations distributor Sabre Corp
and American Airlines Group Inc, Bloomberg reported,
although the world's largest airline said there was no evidence
of such a breach.
Incidents at the travel companies were consistent with
incursions by China-based hackers that recently targeted insurer
Anthem Inc and the U.S. government's personnel office,
Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the
investigations.
"We recently learned of a cyber security incident," Sabre
said in an email to Reuters. "At this time, we are not aware
that this incident has compromised sensitive protected
information, such as credit card data or personally identifiable
information, but our investigation is ongoing."
Sabre, a former American Airlines subsidiary that was spun
off in 2000, operates IP addresses still registered to
American's name.
However, American Airlines spokesman Casey Norton said the
carrier has found no evidence that its customer data might have
been compromised.
"American has worked with outside cyber security experts who
checked digital signatures, IP addresses and the style of
attack, and there's no evidence to suggest a breach similar to
that experienced by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management,"
Norton said in an email to Reuters.
The China-based hackers reportedly targeted the systems of
United Continental Holdings Inc, which the airline
detected in May or early June, Bloomberg reported last month.
"Not in light of today, but because of prevalent attacks in
the industry, we have redoubled our efforts and brought in more
cyber security experts to investigate and defend our systems,"
Norton said in later phone conversation.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in
New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Jonathan Oatis)