BRIEF-Codorus Valley Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc reports earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
LOS ANGELES Nov 24 An American Airlines flight bound for Honolulu with 147 people on board was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday over a mechanical issue, landing safely, an airport spokeswoman said.
Flight 123, a Boeing 767-300 twinjet airliner which originated in Dallas, first reported the incident shortly before 10 a.m. Pacific time (1800 GMT) and landed at 10:37 a.m., LAX spokeswoman Nancy Castles said.
A full response crew including firefighters, airport operations staff and police were on standby at the runway as a standard precaution but the flight landed without incident, Castles said.
American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein said the flight was diverted as a precaution after developing an issue with one of its ailerons, or the trailing edge of a wing.
Feinstein said there were no issues with passengers, who were placed on another aircraft bound for Honolulu. That flight was scheduled to depart at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, he said. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc reports earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
Jan 19 The billionaire investor George Soros said on Thursday that global markets will falter given the uncertainty of incoming U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.
* Capstone Infrastructure Corporation announces final outcome of litigation with the Ontario Electricity Financial Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: