UPDATE 1-U.S. passenger jet nearly collided with drone in March -FAA

By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK May 9 An American Airlines Group Inc
aircraft almost collided with a drone above Florida
earlier this year, a near-accident that highlights the growing
risk from rising use of unmanned aircraft, the U.S. air safety
regulator said.
The pilot reported seeing a small, remote-control aircraft
very close to his plane while preparing to land at Tallahassee
Regional Airport, said Jim Williams, manager of the Federal
Aviation Administration's Unmanned Aircraft System Integration
Office.
"The airplane pilot said that the UAS was so close to his
jet that he was sure he had collided with it," Williams said at
an industry conference on Thursday, referring to an unmanned
aircraft system.
The aircraft, operated by an American subsidiary, did not
appear to be damaged when it was inspected after the March 22
incident, Williams said.
But the incident served to highlight the risk of
remote-control aircraft, he said.
"The risk for a small UAS to be ingested into a passenger
airline engine is very real," Williams said. "The results could
be catastrophic."
The FAA currently bans the commercial use of drones in the
United States and is under growing pressure to set rules that
would permit their broader use. Hobby and many law-enforcement
uses are permitted.
Last year, the agency began establishing test sites where
businesses can try out commercial uses. Two of
the centers have started working ahead of schedule.
"The FAA is working aggressively to ensure the safe
integration of unmanned aircraft systems into the national
airspace," the agency said in a statement.
The March incident was reported to the Tallahassee control
tower by the pilot for Bluestreak Airlines, a US Airways
commuter carrier. US Airways is part of American Airlines.
The plane, a Bombardier CRJ-200, was a traveling from
Charlotte, North Carolina, to Tallahassee.
It was at 2,300 feet and about five miles from the airport
when it encountered the remote controlled jet. The FAA
investigated but could not identify the pilot of the drone.
American said it is "aware of the published report alleging
an incident with one of our express flights and we are
investigating."
The airline said it would share any information with the FAA
and would not comment further.
The incident was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
In his address to the Small Unmanned Systems Business Expo
in San Francisco, Williams also showed videos of several drone
accidents, including one in which a drone crashed into a crowd
during the running of the bulls in Richmond, Virginia, last
fall.
The crash was caused by a battery failure and resulted in
minor injuries, he said.
Williams also noted the "Miracle on the Hudson," in which
birds hit the engine of a flight leaving New York, prompting an
emergency landing on the river.
"Imagine a metal-and-plastic object, especially that big
lithium battery, going into a high-speed turbine engine," he
said.
