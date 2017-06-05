American Airlines jet makes emergency landing in Virginia

WASHINGTON, June 5 An American Airlines Group Inc regional jet made an emergency landing in Norfolk, Virginia, on Monday because of a cracked windshield, and no injuries were reported, an airport executive said.

American Flight 5149 was en route from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Newport News, Virginia, when the Bombardier CRJ700 landed at Norfolk International Airport, Steve Sterling, the airport's deputy executive director, said by telephone.

The plane had a crack to the inside layer of the cockpit windshield, he said. The 77 people aboard were being bused to Newport News, Sterling said.

American spokesman Ross Feinstein said by email that the plane had landed safely and that the windshield had multiple layers.

"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," he said.

Sterling said the Norfolk airport had an average of one or two emergency landings a month. (Reporting by Ian Simpson)