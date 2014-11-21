版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 22日 星期六 04:14 BJT

American Airlines unit to transfer 50 aircraft, cut jobs

Nov 21 American Airlines subsidiary Envoy Air plans to transfer at least 50 Embraer 145 aircraft to other regional carriers beginning in early 2015, according to an internal letter reviewed by Reuters.

The move will impact staffing at Envoy likely in the form of job cuts for maintenance and other workers, according to an American Airlines spokesperson. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐