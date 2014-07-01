American Airlines close to $2.6 billion order for CFM engines -sources

U.S. State Department appoints Fox News anchor as spokeswoman
WASHINGTON, April 24 Former Fox News anchor and correspondent Heather Nauert will be the new U.S. State Department spokeswoman, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.
SEATTLE, July 1 American Airlines Group is close to finalizing an order for 200 CFM International engines, worth $2.6 billion at list prices, to equip 100 Airbus Group NV A320neo jetliners that the airline has on firm order, according to three people familiar with the matter.
The deal between the world's largest airline and CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric Aviation and Safran SA of France, marks a loss for United Technologies Corp's Pratt and Whitney unit, which makes the other engine offered on the A320neo.
American Airlines, Airbus, CFM and Pratt declined to comment. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by David Gregorio)
FRANKFURT, April 24 The campaign of Emmanuel Macron, the favourite to win France's presidential election, has been targeted by a cyber espionage group linked by some experts to the Russian military intelligence agency GRU.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Microsoft Corp is rolling out upgrades to its sales software that integrates data from LinkedIn, an initiative that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told Reuters was central to the company's long-term strategy for building specialized business software.