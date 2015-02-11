版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 12日 星期四 01:12 BJT

American Airlines says to fly Dreamliner from Dallas to Beijing, Buenos Aires

Feb 11 American Airlines Group Inc said Wednesday that it will launch newly acquired Boeing Co 787 Dreamliners into service to Beijing, China, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, from its Dallas hub beginning on June 2 and June 4, respectively.

The world's largest airline will also use the Dreamliner on a route between Dallas and Chicago beginning May 7 as a warm-up before it switches to international service, per the industry practice of first launching new aircraft types domestically.

The carrier took delivery of its first Dreamliner on Jan. 22. It has placed 42 firm orders for the wide-body aircraft with the option to buy 58 more, and it will be the second U.S. carrier to operate the fuel-efficient aircraft commercially, after United Airlines. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, editing by G Crosse)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐